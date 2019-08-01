Sixty years.
That’s how long Texas football fans have been reading “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” The magazine’s editor-in-chief Dave Campbell, who turned 94 this year, started his magazine in Waco in 1959 and it’s become a go-to guide for the state’s rapid football fans as they get ready for another season.
As usual. this year’s summer edition features stories on the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texas, plus all of the state’s college football teams, including those in the Big 12, Conference USA, Sunbelt and the Lone Star Conference.
The magazine picked Texas A&M University-Commerce, led by new head coach David Bailiff, to finish third in the Lone Star behind Tarleton State and Midwestern State. A&M-Commerce was followed in the preseason rankings by Angelo State, West Texas A&M, Eastern New Mexico, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Permian Basin and Western New Mexico.
A&M-Commerce’s defensive back-punt returner Dominque Ramsey, who returned two punts and two interceptions for touchdowns last season, was listed among the LSC’s best players.
Another popular part of the magazine is the listing of the state’s high school football teams and preseason state rankings.
The Wolfe City Wolves, who went 10-2 last season, were picked to win District 6-2A-I and were also ranked 24th in the Class 2A state rankings for Division I. Perennial powerhouse Refugio was ranked No. 1 in Division I and Mart was selected first in Division II.
Wolfe City defensive end Mo Russell was also named the most valuable defensive player of the district.
The Boles Hornets, led by new head coach Brad Scribner, were picked to finish fifth in 6-2A-I behind Wolfe City, Rivercrest, Honey Grove and Como-Pickton.
The Greenville Lions, who went 2-7 last season, were tabbed to finish eighth again in the nine-team District 8-5A-II behind Ennis, Corsicana, North Forney, Kaufman, Royse City, Sulphur Springs and Forney. Terrell, led by Marvin Sedberry Jr., was picked to finish ninth. Sedberry is the son of the former Greenville Lions’ head coach Marvin Sedberry. Ennis at No. 16, was the only district member to earn a state ranking.
Caddo Mills, led by new head coach Kodi Crane, was predicted to make it back to the playoffs as the second-place team in District 5-4A-II behind Sunnyvale. Caddo Mills’ all-state linebacker Reese Payne was listed as the district’s MVP on defense.
Quinlan Ford, which went 2-8 in 2018, was picked by the magazine to finish sixth in District 9-4A-I behind Midlothian Heritage, Crandall, Athens, Waxahachie Life and Mabank.
Lone Oak and Commerce were selected to finish fifth and sixth in District 5-3A-I behind Van Alstyne, Pottsboro, Bonham and Emory Rains. Cody Farrell returns as head coach at Commerce. Vince Taylor is the new head coach at Lone Oak.
The Celeste Blue Devils, who went 11-2 in 2018, were tabbed to make it back to the playoffs from District 5-2A-I in the No. 3 spot behind Collinsville and Valley View.
Cumby, a 5-6 playoff team in 2018, was picked by the magazine to finish second in District 9-2A-II behind former state champion Muenster. Trojan quarterback Cameron Scott earned the preseason MVP award for the district on offense.
District 5-2A-I includes only four teams after Campbell dropped out and is playing as an independent in six-man.
Fannindel, a 6-3 playoff team last season, was picked to win the three-team District 9-A-II in six-man. Falcon running back Dayton Dunbar was selected as the MVP on offense.
Greenville Christian School claimed the fifth spot in TAPPS six-man Division III-2. The Eagles made the playoffs last year but lost in the first round.