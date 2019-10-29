Cross country

The Commerce High School boys and girls cross country teams both qualified for the State meet, with this being the first time in school history that the girls squad made the cut.

 Courtesy photo

Both of the Commerce High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams will compete at the State meet together after advancing past the 3A Region 2 Championships on Monday.

The meet was held at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas, with 24 teams competing in both boys and girls races.

The CHS Tigers and Lady Tigers both finished fourth in the team competition, which is the final spot to advance to the State Meet scheduled for Nov. 9 in Round Rock, Texas.

This is believed to be the first time for the girls' team to advance to state.

The boys' squad almost got the individual win, with Juan Arreguin finishing second in the boys' 5,000m race with a time of 16:20.96, six seconds behind Dagen Ward of Atlanta High School.

In the girls' two-mile race, Camille Eborn was the first Lady Tiger to cross the line, finishing 20th with a time of 13:13.57.

Commerce's results are below:

2019 3A Region 2 cross country meet

CHS results

5,000m boys varsity

Team

4. Commerce — 148

Individual

2. Juan Arreguin — 16:20.96

10. Wesley Chavez — 16:53.22

48. Jonathan Marquez — 18:09.11

51. Jovani Castaneda — 18:10.51

54. Esneyder Hernandez — 18:18.03

71. Miguel Zavala — 18:37.12

97. Korrighan Smith — 19:21.69

Two-mile girls varsity

Team

4. Commerce — 134

Individual

20. Camille Eborn — 13:13.57

25. Viviana Rebolledo — 13:24.77

39. Nancy Diaz — 13:44.78

41. Elaine Eborn — 13:46.07

50. Bailey Guinessey — 13:55.20

94. Yessica Trejo — 14:35.18

101. Claudia Larios — 14:37.78

 

