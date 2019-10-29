Both of the Commerce High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams will compete at the State meet together after advancing past the 3A Region 2 Championships on Monday.
The meet was held at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas, with 24 teams competing in both boys and girls races.
The CHS Tigers and Lady Tigers both finished fourth in the team competition, which is the final spot to advance to the State Meet scheduled for Nov. 9 in Round Rock, Texas.
This is believed to be the first time for the girls' team to advance to state.
The boys' squad almost got the individual win, with Juan Arreguin finishing second in the boys' 5,000m race with a time of 16:20.96, six seconds behind Dagen Ward of Atlanta High School.
In the girls' two-mile race, Camille Eborn was the first Lady Tiger to cross the line, finishing 20th with a time of 13:13.57.
Commerce's results are below:
2019 3A Region 2 cross country meet
CHS results
5,000m boys varsity
Team
4. Commerce — 148
Individual
2. Juan Arreguin — 16:20.96
10. Wesley Chavez — 16:53.22
48. Jonathan Marquez — 18:09.11
51. Jovani Castaneda — 18:10.51
54. Esneyder Hernandez — 18:18.03
71. Miguel Zavala — 18:37.12
97. Korrighan Smith — 19:21.69
Two-mile girls varsity
Team
4. Commerce — 134
Individual
20. Camille Eborn — 13:13.57
25. Viviana Rebolledo — 13:24.77
39. Nancy Diaz — 13:44.78
41. Elaine Eborn — 13:46.07
50. Bailey Guinessey — 13:55.20
94. Yessica Trejo — 14:35.18
101. Claudia Larios — 14:37.78