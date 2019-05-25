Joseph Brown claimed the first-ever discus National Championship in Texas A&M University-Commerce history and more Lions qualified for finals in multiple events during the second day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Kingsville, Texas.
Brown won gold in the discus throw with a long toss of 59.54m. Josh Boateng finished in that event with a toss of 52.73m.
Chelsea Cheek took home a fifth-place finish in the women's high jump with a mark of 1.69m. Eboni Coby qualified for the final in the women's 200m dash, winning her heat with a time of 23.9s on Friday.
Rashard Clark also won his heat in the men's 200m dash, qualifying for Saturday's final with a time of 21.28s.
Timon Kemboi took home a 17th place finish in the prelims for the men's 800m run, finishing with a time of 1:57.85. Dorian Andrews grabbed 10th place in the preliminary round of the men's 110m hurdles with a time of 14.27s.
The men's and women's 4x400m relay teams did not fair well on Friday. The women's squad of Atiana Alexander, Ro'Nisha Simpson, Joy Spann and Minna Svaerd were disqualified from their race, while the men's team of Stadrian Taylor, Devon Sanders, D'Lance Sharp and Rashard Clark will not be advancing, finishing 10th with a time of 3:13.20s.
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships
Kingsville, Texas
May 23-25
Friday's results (* denotes qualifier for finals)
Men's Discus Throw (Finals)
1st — Joseph Brown — 59.54m
8th — Josh Boateng — 52.73m
Women's High Jump (Finals)
5th — Chelsea Cheek — 1.69m
Women's 200m Dash (Prelims)
*3rd — Eboni Coby — 23.90s
Men's 200m Dash (Prelims)
*3rd — Rashard Clark — 21.28s
Men's 800m Run (Prelims)
17th — Timon Kemboi — 1:57.85s
Men's 110m Hurdles (Prelims)
10th — Dorian Andrews — 14.27s
Women's 4x400 Meter Relay (Prelims)
Disqualified — Atiana Alexander, Markaaisha Richardson, Ro'Nisha Simpson, Minna Svaerd — No time
Men's 4x400 Meter Relay (Prelims)
10th — Stadrian Taylor, D'Lance Sharp, Devon Sanders, Rashard Clark — 3:13.20s
Saturday's schedule
11:30 a.m. — Women's Javelin Throw (Finals) — Tamara Susa
5:05 p.m. — Men's Shot Put (Finals) — Josh Boateng
5:20 p.m. — Men's 4x100 Meter Relay (Finals) — DeQuan Dudley, Reggie Kincade, Stadrian Taylor and Devon Sanders
6:25 p.m. — Men's 400 Meter Dash (Finals) — Rashard Clark
6:35 p.m. — Women's 100 Meter Dash (Finals) — Eboni Coby
7:20 p.m. — Women's 400 Meter Hurdles (Finals) — Minna Svaerd
7:45 p.m. — Women's 200 Meter Dash (Finals) — Eboni Coby
7:55 p.m. — Men's 200 Meter Dash (Finals) — Rashard Clark