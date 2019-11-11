Both of the cross country teams finished in the top 15 during the UIL State Meet last Saturday in Round Rock, Texas.
This was just the third time for the boy's team to make state, while the Lady Tigers were making their first appearance at the state meet.
The CHS girls finished 14th overall out of 16 teams, while the boys ended up 15th out of 16.
Juan Arreguin just missed at top-10 finish in the boys' 5,000m race, coming across the line in 11th place with a time of 16:08.51. Camille Eborn was the top finisher for the Lady Tigers, coming home in 70th place with a time of 13:07.35.
Commerce's results are below.
2019 UIL State cross country meet
CHS results
5,000m boys varsity
Team
15. Commerce — 321
Individual
11. Juan Arreguin — 16:08.51
65. Wesley Chavez — 17:16.60
120. Jovani Castaneda — 18:03.66
133. Jonathan Marquez — 18:39.66
136. Miguel Zavala — 18:59.33
138. Esneyder Hernandez — 19:11.10
143. Jose Serrano — 19:56.54
3,200m girls varsity
Team
14. Commerce — 334
Individual
70. Camille Eborn — 13:07.35
93. Viviana Rebolledo — 13:25.67
106. Elaine Eborn — 13:35.84
117. Nancy Diaz — 13:45.56
129. Bailey Guinessey — 14:06.15
138. Claudia Larios — 14:25.22
139. Yessica Trejo — 14:27.16