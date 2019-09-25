The Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team won on Friday and fell on Tuesday as they prepare to begin district play.
Last Friday against Paris, the Lady Tigers were victorious in four sets by scores of 27-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18.
Landry Davidson led the way with 12 points, 23 assists and 21 digs. Mya Wilson had nine points and 23 digs. Allie Wittkopf scored nine points as well and added 11 kills and 11 digs.
On Tuesday against Texas High School, Commerce fought hard but were dropped in four sets by a close score of 22-25, 25-19, 25-27, 24-26.
Against Texas High, Wittkopf led the team with 10 points. Cailynn Beane had nine points and 19 digs. Savannah Shaw had seven points and 15 digs.
The Lady Tigers’ record now shifts to 19-10. Commerce will play their first district game at home against Prariland on Sept. 27, with varsity beginning at 4:30 p.m.