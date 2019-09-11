The Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team won one and lost one over the last week.
Last Friday, Commerce traveled north up Highway 11 to face 2A Wolfe City. The Lady Tigers won in three sets, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20.
Landry Davidson had 11 points, 14 assists and 20 digs. Allie Wittkopf had eight points, 11 kills and eight digs, and Emma Dobbs scored three with 12 assists and nine digs.
On Tuesday, Commerce was on the road again, this time against 4A Farmersville. This time, the Lady Tigers lost, getting swept by a score of 14-25, 15-25, 22-25.
In the Farmersville game, Mya Wilson had four points, eight kills and 18 digs. Cailynn Beane had 15 digs.
Commerce’s record now shifts to 17-8 on the year. The Lady Tigers’ next game will be at home against Quinlan on Sept. 13. Varsity begins at 4:30 p.m.