A welcome reprieve from an early-season slump by the Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team came in the form of an emphatic victory in straight sets over the Wills Point Lady Tigers at home on Tuesday.
Early in the first set, there was close play between the two teams. But Commerce went on a tear, grabbing point after point to hold a 16-5 lead. They didn’t stop there, as they stretched their lead to 15 on the final point of the set to take a 25-10 victory.
Set two was decidedly different. Whatever game plan changes were made showed promise for the Wills Point Lady Tigers as they hung tough. The game was tied at 3, 5, 6 and 7 points until Commerce could gain a lead. The advantage was tenuous, however, as Commerce never led by more than five at any point in the set.
Even so, the home team managed to keep their lead and snatch a 25-21 win in set two to set up the sweep.
After conceding the first point of the first set, it was more of the same for the Lady Tigers, as Commerce ran a string of points together to hold a 13-5 lead before a few scores for Wills Point stopped the bleeding.
The rest of the night was smooth sailing for Commerce, as they easily handled the visitors for a 25-13 win to take the match in three sets.
Allie Wittkopf had a stellar night that included a team-high 14 points, five aces, eight kills and six digs. Landry Davidson had 11 points, three aces, 21 assists and 10 digs, while Mya Wilson contributed four points, 12 kills and 24 digs.
Commerce Head Coach Shelley Jones said that the win was a refreshing return to form for a strong Lady Tiger squad that has eyes on a repeat district title.
“This was a much-needed win for us,” Jones said. “This year so far it has been tough finding our rhythm, but I think the girls found it out there.”
Jones said that she believes Tuesday’s performance was the best the team has played this season to date, and that it provides momentum going into their next tournament this week.
“We needed this boost going into the tournament on Thursday,” Jones said.
The win improves the Lady Tigers to 2-6 on the season. They will now be making a trip out to Wills Point for a tournament Thursday.