The Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team will head into their home tournament with some good momentum after taking a pair of victories on Friday and Tuesday.
The Tigers bounced back from a loss with a notch in the win column against Leonard last Friday, taking the match in four sets by a score of 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15.
Landry Davidson led the way with 18 points, six aces and 25 assists. Allie Wittkopf scored 11 points and had 13 digs. Mya Wilson had three points, 15 kills and a team-high 24 digs.
In their next contest on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers welcomed 4A school Pittsburg into town, and had no trouble taking the win. Commerce swept the visitors 25-14, 25-10, 25-10.
Savannah Shaw had a team-leading 11 points while racking up four aces and eight digs. Emma Dobbs stepped up with seven points, 20 assists and six digs. Breann Mulcahy had 10 points and seven digs.
The wins bring the Lady Tigers to an overall season record of 10-7. The next challenge for Commerce will be their own Labor Day Smash Tournament, which is co-hosted with Cumby High School. Pool play in the tourney will begin Thursday. Commerce will face Quinlan at 9 a.m., Blue Ridge at 11 a.m. and Miller Grove at 1 p.m.