Athletes from dozens of schools from all across the land came to Commerce over the weekend for the fifth annual Tiger Invitational cross country meet.
The Commerce Tiger boys finished 10th overall in the team standings in the 5,000m run. The girls grabbed a ninth-place overall finish in the 3,200m run.
Junior varsity runners also competed, with CHS' JV girls finishing sixth overall while the boys finished ninth.
In the varsity boys' run, Juan Arreguin was the top finisher for the Tigers, finishing in sixth-place with a time of 17:11.97 after fighting for the lead in the early stages. Wesley Chavez also finished in the top-25 out of the 212 runners, coming home in 16th with a time of 17:53.29. Daniel Briones of South Garland High School won the event with a time of 16:54.84, the only runner to finish in less than 17 minutes.
In the girls' 3200m run, Camille Eborn was the first Lady Tiger to cross the line, finishing in 10th-place with a time of 13:01.37. Viviana Rebolledo was not too far behind, finishing 14th with a 13:09.51 mark. Abigail Bass of Melissa High School won the event with a time of 11:51.87, the only runner to finish under 12 minutes.
Commerce will remain busy, as the next meet will be Saturday at the Marcus Invitational.
2019 Tiger Invitational cross country meet
CHS results
5,000m boys varsity
Team
10. Commerce — 234
Individual
6. Juan Arreguin — 17.11.97
16. Wesley Chavez — 17:53.29
71. Jonathan Marquez — 19.28.94
73. Jovani Castaneda — 19:30.33
77. Esneyder Hernandez — 19:40.33
80. Korrighan Smith — 19:44.74
135. Enrique Morales — 21.29.14
Girls 3,200m
Team
9. Commerce — 226
Individual
10. Camille Eborn — 13:01.37
14. Viviana Rebolledo — 13:09.51
60. Elaine Eborn — 14:24.04
73. Claudia Larios — 14:38.15
90. Bailey Guinessey — 15:13.27
94. Yessica Trejo — 15:17.36
133. Gretchen Hill — 16:20.03
Full results are available at www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/157192/results