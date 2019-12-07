A former Lion basketball player is making his first coaching appearance on the big stage after being named the interim Head Coach of the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association.
The 55-year-old from Monmouth, Illinois was promoted to the position after the Knicks fired both Head Coach David Fizdale and Assistant Coach Keith Smart on Friday.
According to records from the Texas A&M University-Commerce Athletics Department, Miller played 46 games for what was then East Texas State University from 1983 to 1985, averaging 7.8 points per game and shooting 46 percent from the floor.
After graduating, Miller has become a career coach, starting as an assistant at Western Illinois in 1989. He was previously the Head Coach of the Westchester Knicks, New York's affiliate team in the lower-division NBA G-League before joining the big team's staff as an assistant this season.
Miller has also served as the head coach of the men's basketball programs at Texas State University and Eastern Illinois university.
“Mike is an accomplished and respected coach who has been an integral member of the Knicks family the last four years with Westchester,” former coach Fizdale told the New York Post when Miller joined his staff over the offseason. “Mike is a great addition to the staff, a relentless worker who shares our approach to the game with an expertise in player development.”
The Knicks currently have the worst record in the NBA at 4-18 this season.