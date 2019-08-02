Texas A&M University-Commerce is replacing the synthetic turf playing surface on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in time for the 2019 football season.
The new surface consists of Symmetry SafeFlex and AstroTurf 3D3 and is currently being installed by Symmetry Turf Systems of Mount Pleasant. Construction will be completed prior to the Lions beginning preseason camp in early August. Symmetry previously installed expansion of the previous turf surface to enhance student-athlete practice opportunities.
“With the amount of foot traffic on Hawkins Field annually, our previous turf was developing into a safety and well-being concern for our student-athletes,” explained director of athletics Tim McMurray. “Symmetry is providing us a Best In Class product proven to be a safe and aesthetically pleasing option for our football and track and field programs.
“Our decision to return to the more traditional midfield logo was made based on a significant cost savings over the previous custom logo. At the time, it was an excellent decision to expose and energize the Lion brand. The necessity to accelerate our new turf this summer allowed us to assess all options and arrive at the one which added additional protection in the best interest of our student-athletes.”
“We are thrilled Texas A&M-Commerce has chosen Symmetry Turf to complete the turf renovations at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium,” said Jason Bell, president of Symmetry Turf Systems. “A&M-Commerce is one of the most well-respected organizations in all of Division II football and we couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with the Lions.”
Symmetry SafeFlex elastic layer is a premium shock pad which increases safety and performance by reducing shock and enhancing the athlete-to-turf interface. SafeFlex not only increases player safety and performance, it improves field drainage to get participants back on the field quickly after rain and provides a monolithic subsurface for superior consistency which helps increase turf life.
AstroTurf’s 3D3 series is an industry leading synthetic turf product which utilizes proprietary fibers and systems to provide the highest level of safety and playability. The RootZone system helps encapsulate infill, minimizes rubber splash, offers better shock absorbency and has less infill migration than basic turf systems.
Studies have shown this system also helps reduce torque transmitted to lower extremities. The patent-pending Trionic fiber in the 3D3 system is an industry-leading innovation blending polyethylene and nylon into a single fiber. It boasts the strength and resilience of the nylon fibers alongside the polyethylene’s less abrasive fiber.