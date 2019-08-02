Commerce, TX (75428)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.