Four Texas A&M University—Commerce track and field athletes advanced to the finals after the opening day of competition in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Kingsville, Texas Thursday.
In total, 23 Lion athletes are competing in the weekend's events.
Several finals qualifiers finished the day strong for the Lions.
The men's 4x100m relay squad of DeQuan Dudley, Reggie Kincade, Stadrian Taylor and Devon Sanders finished first in their heat on Thursday, blazing across the line with a time of 40.26 seconds, advancing to the finals. Rashard Clark also won his heat in the men's 400m dash at 47.92 seconds to advance.
Eboni Coby is moving on in the women's 100m dash, crossing with a time of 11:45 to finish second in her heat and the third—quickest time in the field. In the women's 400m hurdles, Minna Svaerd advanced to Saturday's final with a time of 1:00.16, the sixth—fastest qualifying mark.
In other events Thursday, both Robert Wood and Wesley Culbertson could register a height in the men's pole vault, not being classified. The women's 4X100m relay team of Coby, Mackenzie Clark, Joy Spann and Ro'Nisha Simpson suffered a disqualification in the prelims and did not post an official time.
Taylor and Sanders both competed in the prelims for the men's 100m dash, but neither could qualify for the finals. Taylor was 14th with a time of 10.48, while Sanders was 18th with a 10.67 mark. Markaaisha Richardson had qualified to compete in the women's 400m hurdles, but did not start her preliminary race.
Several Lions will be competing across multiple events Friday. The schedule is posted below.
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships
Kingsville, Texas
May 23-25
Thursday's results (* denotes qualifier for finals)
Men's Pole Vault (finals)
Not classified — Robert Wood — No height
Not classified — Wesley Culbertson — No height
Women's 4x100 Meter Relay (Prelims)
Disqualified — Eboni Coby, Mackenzie Clark, Joy Spann, Ro'Nisha Simpson — No time
Men's 4x100 Meter Relay (Prelims)
*1st — DeQuan Dudley, Reggie Kincade, Stadrian Taylor and Devon Sanders — 40.26s
Men's 400 Meter Dash (Prelims)
*15th — Rashard Clark — 47.92s
Women's 100 Meter Dash (Prelims)
*3rd — Eboni Coby — 11.45s
Men's 100 Meter Dash (Prelims)
14th — Stadrian Taylor — 10.48
18th — Devon Sanders — 10.67
Women's 400 Meter Hurdles (Prelims)
*6th — Minna Svaerd — 1:00.16
Did not start — Markaaisha Richardson — No time
Friday's schedule
4:30 p.m. — Men's Discus Throw (Finals) — Josh Boateng
5:05 p.m. — Women's High Jump (Finals) — Chelsea Cheek
5:35 p.m. — Women's 200m Dash (Prelims) — Eboni Coby
5:50 p.m. — Men's 200m Dash (Prelims) — Rashard Clark
6:20 p.m. — Men's 800m Run (Prelims) — Timon Kemboi
6:40 p.m. — Women's 100m Hurdles (Prelims) — Markaaisha Richardson
6:55 p.m. — Men's 110m Hurdles (Prelims) — Dorian Andrews
7:50 p.m. — Women's 4x400 Meter Relay (Prelims) — Atiana Alexander, Markaaisha Richardson, Ro'Nisha Simpson, Minna Svaerd
8:10 p.m. — Men's 4x400 Meter Relay (Prelims) — StadrianTaylor, D'Lance Sharp, Devon Sanders, Rashard Clark