The Commerce High School girls' cross country team is this year's District Champion and the boys finished second at the District 13-3A Cross Country meet held at CHS Saturday.
Both teams advance to the Regional round, scheduled for Oct. 28 in Dallas.
The Tigers almost swept the individual races, with both varsity and junior varsity teams having their runner finish first, and the Commerce Middle School boys featuring a gold medalist as well.
In the varsity boys' 5,000 meter race, Juan Arreguin hung tough with Chapel Hill's Russell Hedges in the early going, but turned on the jets to pull ahead in the second half of the race to take the victory with a time of 17:13.22, almost 10 seconds ahead of Hedges in second place.
Commerce's Camille Eborn took home the gold medal in the varsity girls' 3,200 meter race, finishing with a time of 13:24.30, a full 15 seconds ahead of the next finisher.
The boys' had five finishers in the top 11 spots, but it was still not enough to capture the district title as Chapel Hill won with 25 points to the Tigers' 34. The Lady Tigers won their team championship by having four finishers in the top five spots, winning with 23 points while second-place Chapel Hill had 61 points.
Both Commerce JV squads were first in the team standings, with CHS being the only school with enough runners to qualify on the boys side, and the girls beating their only opponent Winnsboro with a score of 23 over 32. Jose Serrano won the junior varsity boys' race with a time of 19:20.47, while Marcia Diaz triumphed in the JV girls' race with a mark of 15:07.70
The Commerce Middle School boys beat Chapel Hill in the team standings to win district, with winner Oliver Roberts featuring a time of 11:20.30 in the 3,200m race, almost a full minute faster than his next-closest opponent. The CMS girls finished third in the team standings, and seventh-grader Ashley Shipman was the Lady Tigers' highest finisher, coming in third-place with a time of 14:22.07.
Commerce's results are below:
2019 District 13-3A cross country meet
CHS results
5,000m boys varsity
Team
2. Commerce — 34
Individual
1. Juan Arreguin — 17:13.22
4. Wesley Chavez — 18:05.67
8. Jonathan Marquez — 18:35.60
10. Miguel Zavala — 18:54.74
11. Jovani Castaneda — 19:01.64
13. Esneyder Hernandez — 19:14.80
15. Korrighan Smith — 19:38.61
3,200m girls varsity
Team
1. Commerce — 23
Individual
1. Camille Eborn — 13:24.30
3. Elaine Eborn — 13:41.96
4. Viviana Rebolledo — 13:43.88
5. Nancy Diaz — 13:53.21
11. Claudia Larios — 14:36.62
12. Bailey Guinessey — 14:41.08
14. Yessica Trejo — 14:44.01
5,000m boys junior varsity
Team
1. Commerce — 15
Individual
1. Jose Serrano — 19:20.47
2. Isaac Hernandez — 19:33.32
3. Ben Angel — 20:01.86
4. James Rodriquez — 20:18.60
5. Andres Serrano — 20:39.60
6. Enrique Morales — 20:59.47
7. Gavin Hansen — 21:53.79
8. Hiker Ramirez — 22:12.47
10. Roland Hoang — 22:16.31
11. Laurencio Marquez — 22:37.04
12. Ty Myers — 22:49.84
13. Christian Garcia — 25:47.93
14. Graham Knight — 28:47.10
3,200m girls junior varsity
Team
1. Commerce — 23
Individual
1. Maria Diaz — 15:07.70
2. Gretchen Hill — 15:40.40
3. Serenity Gaedreau — 15:44.27
8. Jocelyn Chavez — 17:37.00
9. Alexis Morgan — 17:45.87
12. Brinda Pinargote — 18:22.28
14. Sophia Macias — 20:21.06
3,200m boys middle school
Team
1. Commerce — 25
Individual
1. Oliver Roberts — 11:20.30
3. Alonzo Rios — 12:33.78
4. Chase Gossett — 13:06.94
12. Jared Buchanan — 14:14.27
15. Diego Balderrama — 14:34.80
16. Ray Maldonado — 15:29.09
17. Rolando Piedra — 15:34.92
20. Jovanny Marquez — 16:13.32
21. Cole Julian — 16:53.45
23. Ian Ledezma — 17:29.12
24. Mark Marcos — 18:20.95
3,200m girls middle school
Team
3. Commerce — 65
Individual
3. Ashley Shipman — 14:22.07
6. Emily Chappell — 14:57.27
21. Barbie Biaz — 16:12.46
22. Naomi Fortage — 16:14.58
32. Johanna Enriquez — 17:00.70
38. Chelsey Chavez — 17:51.88
43. Abi Knight — 21:32.05