The Commerce Lady Tiger basketball team kept its hot streak rolling after a 39-28 victory over 2A Tom Bean on the road Tuesday.
The win marks six victories in a row for the Lady Tigers and the second over Tom Bean High School in less than three weeks.
The game was closely contested, but Commerce outscored its opponent in every quarter en route to the win.
Senior Mia Rudin had a huge night for the black and orange with a double-double. She finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, three assists and two blocks. Mya Wilson also finished in double figures, with 11 points to go with five boards, five assists and five steals.
Allie Wittkopf had seven points and three rebounds.
The win improve's Commerce's record to 7-3 on the season. The Lady Tigers won seven total games the last two seasons combined.
They will next face their toughest challenge yet as they head to Chapel Hill High School, home of the defending State Champions, for a tournament.
In group play, they are scheduled to face 4A Celina on Thursday, and 4A Gilmer and 2A Grapeland on Friday.