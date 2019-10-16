The Commerce Lady Tiger volleyball team lost two games to district opponents in the last week.
Last Friday, the Lady Tigers lost a five-set heartbreaker to Mt. Vernon by a score of 22-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14, 4-15.
In that match, Savannah Shaw led her squad with 12 points while adding 22 digs. Mya Wilson had 11 points, 11 kills and 33 digs. Landry Davidson had 11 points, 17 assists and 13 digs.
On Tuesday, the Tigers faced Prairiland, hoping to get their third victory over the Lady Pats this season. It was all for not, as they were swept 13-25, 22-25, 17-25.
Allie Wittkopf had five points and 11 kills. Camdyn Shaw had three points and Breann Mulcahy added two.
The losses drop Commerce to 22-11 overall and 3-2 in district play, knocking them out of first place. The Lady Tigers will hope to recoup over a bye on Friday, but return to action on Oct. 22 at home against Chapel Hill.