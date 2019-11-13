The Commerce High School Lady Tiger Volleyball team saw its season come to a close after suffering a five-set defeat to the Tatum Lady Eagles in Tuesday night's Regional Quarterfinal match in Pittsburg.
This was the third time in the last four season that coach Shelley Jones' team had reached at least the third round of the UIL 3A volleyball playoffs.
The match was closely contested all the way through. Tatum took the first set 25-23, but the Lady Tigers came roaring back with a 25-18 victory in the next set.
Commerce took the lead in set three, winning 25-23.
The Lady Eagles triumphed though, eeking out a 26-24 win in the fourth set, and sealed the win with a 15-10 advantage in the final frame.
For the Lady Tigers, Landry Davidson led the team with 10 points, six aces and 22 assists, while also finishing with 23 digs. Allie Wittkopf had seven points, 17 kills and 33 digs, while Emma Dobbs added nine points, 16 assists and 12 digs. Savannah Shaw scored eight and had three aces, three blocks and 20 digs. Mya Wilson had five points, 18 kills and a team-high 41 digs.
The loss leaves Commerce with a final record of 30-12 on the season. Seven seniors will be leaving the team.