The Commerce High School Lady Tiger basketball team fell by a score of 51-37 to Mt. Vernon on Tuesday in their first district game of the season.
The loss marks the fifth-consecutive district defeat dating back to the previous season for the Lady Tigers.
Commerce got in a hole early against Mt. Vernon as brilliant three-point shooting buried them, going down 19-6 after the first quarter. The defense shored up as the game progressed, and Commerce even outscored their opponents in the third quarter.
Getting within eight points of the lead, the Lady Tigers looked to challenge the 2018 State Champions, but faltered late and fell by the 51-37 margin.
Allie Wittkopf led the team in scoring with 15 points on 40 percent shooting. Mya Wilson had nine points and six assists, while Mia Rudin had four points but a team-high 12 rebounds.
Head Coach Tony Henry said that the team's stronger finish was a bright spot.
"We put ourselves in a bad spot very early on," Henry said. "But we finished stronger, I feel like that is motivation going forward."
The loss drops the Lady Tigers to 10-8 on the season and 0-1 in district play. Commerce will play in their final district game of the 2019 calendar year when their face Cooper at home on Dec. 20. First tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.