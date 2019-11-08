The Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team came back from a 2-1 deficit to down the No. 6-ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals in five sets Thursday night in Wills Point, advancing to the third round of the UIL 3A Volleyball Playoffs.
This is the third time in the last four seasons that Commerce has reached at least the third round.
The Lady Tigers took the first set convincingly by a score of 25-18. The Lady Cardinals fought back and grabbed a win in the next set 25-21. The third set was more of the same, as Sabine won again 25-21.
With Commerce backed against the wall, they flourished, and roared back to a 25-15 win in the penultimate frame to send the match to a definitive final set.
Then the Lady Tigers emerged victorious with a 15-11 win to down the Lady Cardinals.
In the match, Savannah Shaw led Commerce with 14 points, two aces and six blocks, while also finishing with 18 digs. Landry Davidson had 12 points, 16 assists and 15 digs, while Emma Dobbs scored nine and had 15 assists. Mya Wilson had five points, 17 kills and 29 digs. Allie Wittkopf had 10 points, 14 kills, and 23 digs.
The win improves the Lady Tigers' record to 30-11 on the season. Their next game will be on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m., where they will face Tatum at Pittsburg High School.