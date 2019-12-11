What was shaping up to be a cake walk for the Commerce Lady Tiger basketball team turned into a nail-biter by the end, but the Lady Tigers held firm and took a 34-29 victory over the Bonham Lady Warriors Tuesday night.
Commerce led by as many as 16 points heading into the fourth quarter of the contest.
The Lady Tigers took control early by scoring the first two buckets of the game. This lead would turn out to hold for the entirety of the game. Bonham knocked down a three-pointer to get on the board fairly early, but that was all the scoring they would get in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers smothered their opponent defensively. After one quarter, the Lady Tigers were up 11-3.
Commerce extended its lead in the second frame, again allowing just a solitary three point shot for most of the quarter. The Lady Warriors hit a pair of shots late in the quarter to help swing the momentum back, but the Lady Tigers still outscored their opponent and held a 24-10 advantage at halftime.
Points were hard to come by for both squads in the third quarter, but Commerce once again outscored Bonham in the frame 8-6, and held a 32-16 advantage with just eight minutes to play.
The fourth quarter is where the tables turned in dramatic fashion. The Lady Warriors started out on a 6-0 run to begin the frame before the Lady Tigers got their first bucket of the final quarter almost five minutes in. Those two points were all Commerce would get in the fourth, as Bonham came roaring back in the final two minutes.
Time ran out as the Lady Tigers began to compose themselves and hold onto the ball. The comeback effort fell short and Commerce escaped with the 34-29 victory.
Mia Rudin had a slow start for the Lady Tigers, but really became a force under the rim in the second half. She finished with a double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds, both team-highs. Breann Mulcahy had a solid night with nine points and eight boards.
Mya Wilson struggled from the floor, only scoring one point and missing on all 10 of her shots, but she had five assists and two rebounds. Camdyn Shaw finished with six points and two rebounds, and Allie Wittkopf scored four and grabbed five boards.
Cadye Shaw and Arleen Depich each had two points.
Head Coach Tony Henry said that Tuesday’s effort shows that his team finds a way to win.
“They are resilient, they hung tough when it wasn’t going their way and got the win,” Henry said. “It’s just always important to not get content and always push hard.”
Henry added that his team needed this win at home after a rough tournament in Chapel Hill where the team went 1-4 over the weekend.
The victory over Bonham puts Commerce at a record of 9-7 so far this season. The Lady Tigers remain at home to face Quitman on Dec. 13 in the final game before district play begins. First tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.