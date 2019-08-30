The Commerce Lady Tiger volleyball time is riding a lot of momentum after winning all three of their matches in pool play of the Labor Day Smash Tournament in Commerce on Thursday.
The annual tournament is co-hosted by Commerce and Cumby high schools.
Commerce easily handled 4A Quinlan in their first best-of three match, taking a win by scores of 25-12, 25-12.
The Lady Tigers had a bit more trouble handling Blue Ridge in their next game, winning the first set 25-12 but needed to score an extra point to grab set two 26-24.
The third game, this time against 2A Miller Grove, went similarly. Commerce took the first set, again by a score of 25-12, but just barely grabbed the victory 25-23 in the second.
Landry Davidson led all Commerce players in scoring, with 26 points to go with seven aces, 40 assists and 29 digs. Savannah Shaw had 13 points, three aces, 10 kills and 26 digs. Mya Wilson racked up 12 points, 21 kills and 30 digs.
The victories give the Lady Tigers a five-game win streak as their record improves to 13-7 on the year. The victories also secure them a spot in the top "Gold" bracket when elimination play begins Saturday. Commerce will next face off against Leonard at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Commerce High School.