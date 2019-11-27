The Commerce High School Lady Tiger basketball team is riding its hottest streak in recent memory after a pair of wins in the last week.
The Lady Tigers are currently on a five-game winning streak, after winning just four games all of last season.
Last Saturday saw Commerce take on 2A Rivercrest and come away with a 48-28 win, the team's largest margin of victory up to that point. The Lady Tigers held the Lady Rebels to zero points in the third quarter of that game.
Against Rivercrest, Allie Wittkopf and Mya Wilson both led the team with 11 points each, while Wittkopf tied for the team lead with seven rebounds and Wilson had seven assists and eight steals. Alasja Stuetley had seven boards to go with her two points.
As a team, Commerce held the Lady Rebels to just 14 percent shooting from the floor.
The Lady Tigers parlayed that success into another victory on Tuesday, this time on the road against 2A Boles. That game was an even more dominant performance as Commerce won 58-30.
Wittkopf led all scorers with 16 points with the help of hitting three of her five three-point shots. She also had 10 rebounds. Wilson added nine points, six assists and four steals. Stuetley had 10 boards.
Mia Rudin scored nine, had eight rebounds and two blocks. Kimaya Williams had seven points and five steals.
Head Coach Tony Henry said that he is very excited to see the early success of the team.
"The girls have stayed disciplined and are defending well," Henry said. "They have been buying in to what I'm trying to do, and we are working well together."
The wins bring Commerce's record to 6-3 on the season. The Lady Tigers will next take on Tom Bean on the road on Dec. 3.