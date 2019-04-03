The Commerce High School Lady Tiger softball team had control in the early stages, but saw their lead evaporate as they fell 10-5 to the Cooper Lady Bulldogs at home on Tuesday.
Commerce took the lead early on, with Sarah Anthraper touching them all with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. After two more runs were put on the board, the Lady Tigers looked to be firmly in control of the game Tuesday. Starting pitcher Savannah Shaw was pitching a solid game so far, having only given up two walks and a single heading into the fourth inning.
Things broke down from there, however, as Cooper began stringing hits together, and the Commerce defense did themselves no favors by committing two errors in the inning. After the damage was done, the Lady Bulldogs had turned the game around and held a 5-3 advantage over their Highway 24 rivals.
The game went from bad to worse for the Lady Tigers, as they couldn’t find the offensive power to answer any of Cooper’s scores. The Lady Bulldogs tacked on a few more insurance runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh to hold a 10-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
A glimmer of hope struck the ballpark in Commerce as a leadoff walk of Jaden Buchanan turned into two runs as Meme Wilson roped a triple into center field, and then scampered home on a botched throw in the infield to bring the deficit to five.
It wasn’t enough, however, as Commerce could not muster any more and were defeated 10-5.
Shaw pitched four innings, giving up five runs, but only one of them earned. She also struck out two, walked one and gave up four hits. Anthraper took over in the fifth, finishing with a line of three innings pitched, five runs allowed with two earned, five hits allowed and one punch out.
Anthraper finished one-of-four at the plate with a home run and two rbi. Wilson was the only Lady Tiger with multiple hits on the night, finishing two-for-four with an rbi and a run scored. Breann Mulcahy also drove in a run for Commerce.
The loss brings the Lady Tigers to 4-13 on the year and 0-8 in District 13-3A play. Commerce is off on Friday and will next return to action on April 9 on the road against Paris Chisum.