The Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team won all three games in pool play of the Wills Point Tournament, and will be the first seed in the Gold Bracket when play resumes on Saturday.
Commerce defeated schools at the 2A, 3A and 5A level to advance.
In the first game against 2A Kerens, the Lady Tigers easily handled their opponent, taking the best-of-three match by scores of 25-12 and 25-13.
Their next challenge pitted them against 5A Texas High, and the match went all three sets. Commerce snuck by with a 25-23 victory in set one, while Texas High forced a third set with a 25-19 win in the next frame. The third set saw the Lady Tigers come out on top with a resounding 25-9 victory.
Finally, Commerce squared off against 3A Quitman and had another dominant game, winning 25-13 and 25-12.
In all three games combined, Landry Davidson led the team with 22 points, nine aces and 33 assists. She also added 17 digs. Mya Wilson contributed nine points and had a team-high 18 kills and 41 digs.
Emma Dobbs scored 17 points and had 18 assists and 12 digs. Savannah Shaw had 13 points and seven aces.
The wins bring the Lady Tigers almost to .500 with a 5-6 overall record on the young season. They are the top seed in the Gold Bracket of the tournament and will face Quinlan on Saturday in the first game.