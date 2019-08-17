The Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team continued a hot streak by winning all three of their elimination games on Saturday to finish as Champions of the Wills Point tournament.
Two of the victories came over schools classified either 4A or higher.
In the quarterfinal matchup, Commerce faced 4A Quinlan and had no trouble winning the best-of-three match, moving on to the next round with dominant victories by scores of 25-7 and 25-8.
The semifinal proved to be more of a challenge, as the Lady Tigers hung tough against Rains High School. Commerce grabbed the win in two sets with scores of 25-17 and 25-15.
In the Championship round, the Lady Tigers squared off against 5A Sulphur Springs in a Highway 11 showdown. Commerce repeated their efforts in the previous game, winning by the same score of 25-17, 25-15 to come home with the tournament trophy.
Across the three games, Meme Wilson came up huge with a team-high 25 points and tied for the team lead with six aces. She also had 21 digs. Savannah Shaw scored 24 points and added four aces and a whopping 40 digs.
Allie Wittkopf scored 17 points to go with six aces, 13 kills and 10 digs. Landry Davidson had 15 points, 22 assists and 15 digs.
The win brings the Lady Tigers' win streak to seven games, and they improve to 8-6 on the year. The next game will pit Commerce against 4A Community High School at home on Aug. 20.