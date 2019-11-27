The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team earned its third consecutive berth into the NCAA Division II Tournament on Monday. The Lions are the fifth seed in the South Central Region, and will draw fourth seed Arkansas-Fort Smith in the first round, a matchup of co-Divisional Champions in the Lone Star Conference. The teams split their season series, with the road team taking each contest.
The South Central Regional Tournament will take place in Denver, Colo. on the campus of Regis University, the No. 1 seed in the region. The tournament will begin on Dec. 5 and will conclude Dec. 7. A single-elimination tournament, the regional winner must win three matches in three consecutive days to advance to the Elite Eight, held in Denver, Colo. at Metro State.
This is A&M-Commerce's sixth NCAA Tournament appearance, and its third in a row, which ties a program record. The Lions also made three consecutive appearances from 1986-88. In that 1986 season, the Lions advanced to the Elite Eight round. In 1987 and 1988, A&M-Commerce advanced to the second round. A&M-Commerce advanced to the Regional Final during the 2018 season, while falling in the Regional Quarterfinal in 2017, which was also held at Regis.
A&M-Commerce enters the tournament with a 24-6 record and a 16-2 record in the Lone Star Conference.
The first game against Arkansas-Fort Smith is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Central Time.