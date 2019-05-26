The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion women track and field squad had their best-ever team finish and the men also medaled on the final day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday in Kingsville, Texas.
Three bronzes and a silver highlighted the day for the Lions on Saturday.
Eboni Coby had a busy day, competing in the women's 100m and 200m dash and placing third in both events. She ran a time of 11.39s in the 100m and 23.64 in the 200m.
Minna Svaerd also medaled, taking home silver in the women's 400m hurdles with a time of 59.21, her best time of the season in that event.
Rashard Clark brought home the bronze medal in the men's 400m with a 46.64s mark. He also finished seventh in the men's 200m dash with a time of 21.35s
The men's 4x100m relay team of DeQuan Dudley, Reggie Kincade, Stadrian Taylor and Devon Sanders did not start in their event and were not classified. Josh Boateng finished a strong season with a 19th-place finish in the men's shot put, getting a long toss of 16.87m
Tamara Susa finish the women's javelin throw with the 12th-longest mark of 44.13m.
The Lion women finished with 23 team points, good enough for 11th in the overall standings. Both of those marks are the best all-time for women's track and field at A&M-Commerce. The men finished tied for 14th place with 19 points.
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships
Kingsville, Texas
May 23-25
Saturday's results
Women's Javelin Throw (Finals)
12th — Tamara Susa — 44.13m
Men's Shot Put (Finals)
19th — Josh Boateng — 16.87m
Men's 4x100 Meter Relay (Finals)
Not classified — DeQuan Dudley, Reggie Kincade, Stadrian Taylor and Devon Sanders — Did not start
Men's 400 Meter Dash (Finals)
3rd — Rashard Clark — 46.64s
Women's 100 Meter Dash (Finals)
3rd — Eboni Coby — 11.39s
Women's 400 Meter Hurdles (Finals)
2nd — Minna Svaerd — 59.21s
Women's 200 Meter Dash (Finals)
3rd — Eboni Coby — 23.64s
Men's 200 Meter Dash (Finals)
7th — Rashard Clark — 21.35s