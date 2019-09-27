The No. 18-ranked Commerce Lady Tiger volleyball rallied from a two-set deficit to down the No. 9-ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots in their first District 3A-13 game of the season Friday evening in Commerce.
Commerce fought hard early, losing the first set in extra points 26-28. Things looked grim as they also dropped the second set 22-25.
But the Lady Tigers roared back with an emphatic victory in set three by a score of 25-14. Set four saw the need for extra points again as Commerce tied up the match with a 26-24 triumph.
In the fifth set, the Lady Tigers put away with game with a 15-10 win. Next they will play their final non-district game, scheduled at home against Lone Oak on Oct. 1.
The victory was the team's second against the Lady Pats this season, having beaten them in the finals of the Labor Day Smash Tournament in Commerce early in the season.
Savannah Shaw led the team with 13 points and had 11 kills and 30 digs. Emma Dobbs scored 11 points while amassing 17 assists and 14 digs. Landry Davidson had 12 points, 29 assists and 27 digs. Cailynn Beane had eight points and 32 digs.
The win improves Commerce to 20-9 on the season and 1-0 in district play.