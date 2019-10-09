The No. 15-ranked Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team remains spotless in district play after two wins this past week.
The Lady Tigers traveled to Chapel Hill last Friday for a match and came away with a convincing sweep of the Lady Red Devils, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-16.
Mya Wilson led the team with 10 points and 11 kills while adding 14 digs. Cailynn Beane scored 10 to go with 10 digs. Emma Dobbs had eight points and Landry Davidson led the squad with 14 assists.
Commerce parlayed that success into another three-set victory against Chisum on Tuesday, this time winning 25-17, 25-12, 25-17.
In Tuesday’s contest, Allie Wittkopf led the way with 11 points. Dobbs scored 10 to go with nine assists. Wilson had four points, 12 kills and 23 digs.
The wins bring the Lady Tigers to 23-9 on the year and 3-0 in district play. Commerce’s next contest will be on the road against Mt. Vernon on Oct. 11.