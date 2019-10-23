It appears that a day off did a world of good as the No. 18-ranked Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team broke a two-game skid in a sweep of Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Commerce was off last Friday following a five-set heartbreaker against Mt. Vernon and getting swept by the Prairiland Lady Patriots, which knocked the team out of first place in District 13-3A.
But with some extra rest, the Lady Tigers showed their dominance Tuesday, blowing past the Lady Red Devils by a score of 25-13, 25-14, 25-18.
In the match, Landry Davidson led the team with 15 points, four aces and 17 assists. Mya Wilson had 10 points and 28 digs. Allie Wittkopf added seven points and 17 digs.
The win breaks a two-game losing streak for the Lady Tigers, their first since the opening week of the season.
With the victory, Commerce improves to 24-11 on the season and 4-2 in district play. The Lady Tigers will next play Chisum on the road on Oct. 25.