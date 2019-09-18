The No. 14-ranked Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball won one and lost one over the last week of play.
In their matchup last Friday against 4A Quinlan, the Lady Tigers took the match in convincing fashion, winning in three sets by a score of 25-18, 25-14, 25-13.
In the match, Emma Dobbs led the team with 11 points and 16 assists. Landry Davidson added seven points, 14 assists and 11 digs. Cailynn Beane had 10 points and 12 digs.
Following the victory, Commerce returned home to face 5A Greenville, and fell in four sets 25-18, 25-27, 19-25, 20-25.
Mya Wilson had 12 points, 12 kills and 20 digs. Dobbs scored six and had 20 assists and 10 digs. Breann Mulcahy had seven points, four kills and nine digs.
The results bring the Lady Tigers’ record to 18-9 on the season. Commerce will remain at home to face Paris High School on Sept. 20.