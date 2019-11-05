PITTSBURG — The No. 17-ranked Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team advanced to the Area round of the UIL 3A Volleyball Playoffs following a 3-0 sweep of the Hooks Lady Hornets Monday night at Pittsburg High School.
The game pitted the Lady Tigers, who finished second in District 13-3A, against the Lady Hornets, who ended up third in District 14-3A following a loss in a tiebreaker game against Redwater last week.
Commerce began the first set in commanding style, jumping out to a 4-0 lead before surrendering their first point. The two teams were even for a while, with the lead fluctuating between four and six points until the Lady Tigers went on a five point run to extend the advantage to 16-7. Hooks answered with four consecutive points of their own, but Commerce was able to eventually close out the set without too much trouble to win 25-17.
The second set was a dominant performance by the Lady Tigers, but not early on. After conceding the first two points, the Lady Hornets took their first lead of the night at 3-2. However, any notion of a close game was promptly shattered as Commerce took advantage of several unforced errors by the opposing team to reel off eight straight points. Another long scoring run saw the Lady Tigers up 21-6, and they closed out the set with a 25-9 win.
In set three, Commerce once again jumped out to a 4-0 lead, and spent much of the frame running away with the match. The Lady Tigers led by nine points three different times in the set, and while Hooks made it interesting in the end by winning six of the final 10 points, it still wasn’t near enough and Commerce won the match after grabbing the final set by a score of 25-18.
Landry Davidson and Allie Wittkopf both led the team with 14 points. Davidson also had four aces, 20 assists and 13 digs, while Wittkopf had 17 digs. Mya Wilson had six points, three aces, 11 kills and 19 digs.
The win improves Commerce to 29-11 on the season, and they move on to face the winner between the Sabine and Waskom game being played Tuesday night. The next match for the Lady Tigers is tentatively scheduled for Wills Point High School on Nov. 7, with the time to be announced.