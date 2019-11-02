The No. 17-ranked Commerce Lady Tiger volleyball team will head to the playoffs after finishing second in District 13-3A.
Commerce goes into the game with a four-game winning streak following a pair of district losses that dropped it out of the top spot in the standings.
Last Friday, the Lady Tigers swept Chisum by a score of 25-9, 25-15, 25-11.
Allie Wittkopf had 14 points and 12 digs. Landry Davidson had 11 points, 19 assists and 11 digs. Savannah Shaw scored 11.
Tuesday saw a four-set victory over Mt. Vernon 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-13 on Senior Night to lock up second place in district.
On Friday, Commerce played Greenville in a warm-up game before the postseason and grabbed a hard-fought sweep by scores of 25-23, 26-24, 25-18.
Against Greenville, Cailynn Beane led the team with 11 points and had 12 digs. Mya Wilson scored 10 points and had 12 kills and 24 digs.
The victories brings the Lady Tigers' regular season to a close with a 28-11 overall record and a 6-2 mark in district play.
The first matchup in the Bi-District round of the playoff will come against Hooks High School. The game will take place on Nov. 4 at Pittsburg High School at 7 p.m.