The No. 17-ranked Commerce Lady Tiger volleyball team put on a clinic in their final non-district game, sweeping the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes at home Tuesday night.
The victory came after a five-set victory over Prairiland on Friday.
On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers won in resounding fashion, sweeping the Lady Buffaloes 25-7, 25-12, 25-5.
Landry Davidson had 23 points and 20 assists. Emma Dobbs had 17 points and 13 assists. Mya Wilson had 11 kills and 14 digs.
The win brings Commerce to 21-9 overall, while they remain 1-0 in district play. They will next play on the road against Chapel Hill High School on Oct. 3.