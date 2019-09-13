The no. 12-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion football team will travel the farthest distance for a game in school history this weekend when they face the Western Oregon Wolves on Saturday.
The game follows an 83-0 victory over Mexico's Selección Nuevo León Leones in the program’s first game against an international team last Saturday. at Memorial Stadium.
The game also marked the first contest for new Head Coach David Bailiff, and his first action on the sidelines since leaving Rice University at the end of the 2017 season.
For the Leones, quarterbacks Saul Cantu and Miguel Angel Martinez shared the workload. Cantu completed one of four passes for -3 yards, while Martinez went zero-for-five through the air. Both threw one interception. Nuevo León struggled even more on the ground, with nine different runners combining for a total of -80 yards on 32 carries, with only one runner finishing with positive yardage. The Leones did not get a first down on offense all game, and lost three fumbles.
The Lions did what they wanted on offense, gaining 411 total yards on just 36 plays for an average of 11.4 yards per snap. Rice University transfer Miklo Smalls got the start at quarterback, and completed all four of his passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. A&M-Commerce gained 303 yards on the ground, with true freshman Spencer Long leading the way with 73 yards and a score on seven carries. Antonio Lealiee had two touchdowns and 65 yards on eight rushes. The Lion defense had 22 tackles for loss on the night.
Bailiff congratulated Nuevo León on their efforts Saturday following the game.
“For those guys to bus all the way from Monterrey, about 24 hours, to play tonight, they showed a lot of heart,” Bailiff said. “They have a lot of love for the game of football. I think they did a great job of not only making their university proud but their country proud with how hard they played.”
Bailiff did take issue with the amount of penalties committed by his team, 10 for 95 yards, the only dark spot on an otherwise resounding success.
“We had way too many stupid penalties out there,” Bailiff said. “We want to make this the hardest-working, smartest team in the Lone Star Conference. They worked hard out there but they didn’t always play smart.”
He added that the team will need to cut down on mistakes to have success in the future, but that he was happy with the team’s performance on offense and defense Saturday.
The win improves the Lions to 1-0 on the season, however this game will not be considered for playoff purposes as it was not an official NCAA game.
Coming up next for the Lions is a 2,000-plus mile trip to the Pacific northwest to face Western Oregon University.
The trip is a long one, being the second-longest possible road trip the Lions could take from Commerce to face an NCAA Division II opponent. The only longer trip would be to Simon Fraser University, located in Canada.
Western Oregon has had its fair share of experience against Lone Star Conference teams. The Wolves have played LSC teams eight times since 2006, and have gone 3-5 in those matchups.
Western Oregon comes into this game with a 0-1 record after falling 21-45 to Angelo State last week.
Last year’s leading rusher Omari Land returns this year, and had 86 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries last week against the Rams. Last year’s starting quarterback Ty Currie also returns for Western Oregon. Currie completed 15 of 26 passes for 202 yards and a score last weekend.
The A&M-Commerce Lions will travel to face the Western Oregon Wolves at McArthur Field in Monmouth, Ore. on Sept. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Central Time.