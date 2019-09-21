It was the perfect sendoff for Family Weekend at Texas A&M University-Commerce as the No. 12-ranked Lion football team grabbed their first Lone Star Conference victory of the season with a 45-27 win over Eastern New Mexico.
The Lions used excellent play on defense and special teams to set up short drives to take their sixth-consecutive victory over the Greyhounds.
Eastern New Mexico got the scoring started early, as their vaunted triple-option offense marched methodically down the field. But their opening drive stalled after taking up more than half of the first quarter, and the Greyhounds settled for a 26-yard field goal from Tyler Vargas.
The Lions’ first drive ended when a pass from Miklo Smalls was intercepted right at the Greyhounds’ goal line, but two plays later, Eastern New Mexico quarterback Wyatt Strand fumbled the ball and it was recovered by A&M-Commerce’s Peyton Searcy at the one yard line. Two plays after that, Carandal Hale, who came into the game after starting running back E.J. Thompson was injured on his first run of the night, punched it in for a Lion touchdown. From that point on, A&M-Commerce never relinquished the lead.
All-American punt returner Dominique Ramsey showed why he was one of the top returners in the nation, running a punt back 55-yards to the house late in the quarter to add to the lead, with the Lions up 14-3 after one quarter.
A 43-yard field goal from Jake Viquez and a nine-yard pass from Smalls to Jeremiah Bridges to the end zone following a muffed Eastern New Mexico kickoff return added to the lead and A&M-Commerce was now up by three scores. The Greyhounds answered with a field goal as time expired in the first half, and as the teams broke for the locker room, the Lions were up 24-6.
A fumble by Smalls on A&M-Commerce’s opening second-half drive could have turned the momentum around, but the Lion defense forced a punt, and the home team added another score to the board on the ensuing drive, with Smalls finding Chance Cooper wide open in the middle of the field, who then turned on the jets to get a 73 yard touchdown pitch and catch. Eastern New Mexico got their first touchdown of the game late in the third quarter on strange circumstances. Vargas was attempting his third field goal of the night, when it was blocked by Darent White. The Greyhounds recovered the blocked kick however, and Vicen’te Walker broke a few tackles and actually ran the ball in for a touchdown.
Following the bizarre turn of events, A&M-Commerce still held a 31-14 lead after three quarters.
Both teams traded touchdowns in the final frame, with both squads reaching the end zone twice. Eastern New Mexico scored with 30 seconds left in the game, but by that point the outcome was nearly sealed. The Lions kneeled the final few seconds off of the clock to preserve the 45-27 victory.
The Greyhounds actually outgained A&M-Commerce in total yardage 331-325, but took twice as many plays to do so, running 82 plays to the Lions’ 41. A&M-Commerce was penalized 10 times in the game though, with Eastern New Mexico only being flagged six times. A symptom of using the run-heavy triple option is that the Greyhounds were just 18 seconds shy of holding the ball for two-thirds of the contest.
Strand threw more passes than usual Saturday, finishing with five completions for 48 yards on 15 attempts. He added 103 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 26 carries. Paul Terry led the team with 110 yards on 24 rushes.
Smalls was extremely efficient after his early interception, completing 12 of 14 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, while also gaining 25 yards on the ground. Bridges had the most catches with six while racking up 77 yards and a pair of scores, Chance Cooper led the team with 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just three grabs. The Lions did not find too much success with the run game, with their leading rusher being Antonio Lealiiee, who gained 58 yards on five attempts. The Lion defense held Eastern New Mexico to 283 team rushing yards, while the Greyhounds had averaged 456 yards in their first two games.
Head Coach David Bailiff was pleased with his team’s play.
“I am really pleased with the special teams, and our defense did well to adjust to their option offense after the first drive and control the game,” Bailiff said. “And offensively, I think Miklo played very effectively.”
Bailiff added that he does not yet know the status of top running back Thompson.
“We’ll have to let the doctors tell me tomorrow what’s up with E.J.,” Bailiff said. “But this is a rough game, this is part of the game”
Smalls said it feels like a blessing to get the victory at home Saturday.
“It feels like a blessing to be out here with these guys and play at a high level,” Smalls said.
The win improves the Lions’ record to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play, while the Greyhounds fall to 2-1 and 0-1 in the LSC. A&M-Commerce will take a trip to the Rockies next week to play Colorado State-Pueblo, while Eastern New Mexico returns to Portales for their homecoming matchup against Texas A&M University-Kingsville.