The No. 11-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will head to the Rocky Mountains for their next contest following their 45-27 win over Eastern New Mexico last weekend.
The Greyhounds actually outgained A&M-Commerce in total yardage 331-325, but took twice as many plays to do so, running 82 plays to the Lions’ 41. A&M-Commerce was penalized 10 times in the game though, with Eastern New Mexico only being flagged six times. A symptom of using the run-heavy triple option is that the Greyhounds were just 18 seconds shy of holding the ball for two-thirds of the contest.
Greyhound quarterback Wyatt Strand threw more passes than usual Saturday, finishing with five completions for 48 yards on 15 attempts. He added 103 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 26 carries. Paul Terry led the team with 110 yards on 24 rushes.
Miklo Smalls was extremely efficient for the Lions after an early interception, completing 12 of 14 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, while also gaining 25 yards on the ground. Jeremiah Bridges had the most catches with six while racking up 77 yards and a pair of scores, Chance Cooper led the team with 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just three grabs. The Lions did not find too much success with the run game, with their leading rusher being Antonio Lealiiee, who gained 58 yards on five attempts. The Lion defense held Eastern New Mexico to 283 team rushing yards, while the Greyhounds had averaged 456 yards in their first two games.
Head Coach David Bailiff was pleased with his team’s play.
“I am really pleased with the special teams, and our defense did well to adjust to their option offense after the first drive and control the game,” Bailiff said. “And offensively, I think Miklo played very effectively.”
Bailiff added that he does not yet know the status of top running back Thompson.
“We’ll have to let the doctors tell me tomorrow what’s up with E.J.,” Bailiff said. “But this is a rough game, this is part of the game”
Smalls said it feels like a blessing to get the victory at home Saturday.
“It feels like a blessing to be out here with these guys and play at a high level,” Smalls said.
The win improves the Lions’ record to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play, while the Greyhounds fall to 2-1 and 0-1 in the LSC.
A&M-Commerce will now take a trip to the Rockies next week to play No. 20 Colorado State-Pueblo.
The Thunderwolves have become a perennial playoff contender since restarting their football program in 2008. Their meteoric rise culminated with the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship.
CSU-Pueblo currently holds a 2-1 record on the season, coming off of a 14-34 defeat to the Colorado School of Mines.
The Thunderwolves have shown prowess on offense this season, averaging more than 30 points per game. They are led offensively by quarterback Jordan Kitna, son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who started 141 games at the pro level.
Kitna currently has completed 40 of 65 passes for 638 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He has also ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
The team’s leading rusher is D.J. Penick, who has gained 198 yards and scored three times on 30 carries.
The two teams met last season in Commerce, with CSU-Pueblo coming away with a 23-13 victory in a downpour. This year’s matchup with A&M-Commerce is the Thunderwolves is their only non-conference game.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will face the Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves on Sept. 28 at the Rose Thunderbowl in Golden, Colo. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central Time.