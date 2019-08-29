The NCAA has announced two Texas A&M University-Commerce football games in the 2019 season have been selected for broadcast on ESPN3 as part of NCAA’s Division II Football Showcase.
The No. 13 Lions’ home game against No. 20 Midwestern State on Oct. 12 and the road game at West Texas A&M on Nov. 2 will be broadcast nationally on ESPN’s app and ESPN.com.
A&M-Commerce has had home football games televised nationally in each of the last five seasons, becoming one of the most featured schools in Division II as the program has risen to national prominence. The Lions are also the only team to be selected for two Division II Showcase games in 2019. Eighteen games have been selected in the first nine weeks of the season, with four flex games to be selected later in the season.
ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on ESPN.com and the ESPN App across computers, smartphones, tablets and connected streaming devices. The network is available at no additional cost to fans who receive a pay TV subscription from an affiliated provider. The network is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.
Season tickets for the Lions’ five-game home schedule (including the ESPN3 matchup with MSU) are available at the Lion Sales and Service Box Office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, and by calling (903) 468-8756. The 2019 season begins with Student Apprecation Day and International Day on Sept. 7, when the Lions host Selección Nuevo León for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. This is A&M-Commerce’s first-ever international football game and anticipation is mounting for the first action under new head coach David Bailiff.