AUSTIN — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s track and field team posted several season-best marks and a school record at the 92nd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays this weekend.
Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) improved his automatic-qualifying mark for NCAA Division II in the discus throw and stretched his nation-best mark 56.80m (186-4).
In the shot put, Boateng had a long toss of 18.11m (59-5), which ranks second best in the nation and is a provisional qualifying mark.
Hudson Hall (Rockport-Fulton) earned a provisional qualifying mark that ranks sixth nationally at 5.05m (16-6 ¾).
Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) ran a time of 59.76 seconds in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, which ranks fifth nationally, while Markaaisha Richardson (Amarillo Tascosa) finished in 1:01.92, which ranks 13th nationally.
Eboni Coby (Lancaster) ran the women’s 100-meter dash in 11.81, which ranks fifth nationally, and Mackenzie Clark (Garland Naaman Forest) finished in 11.85, which ranks eighth in the country.
The women’s 4x400 relay team of Atiana Alexander (San Antonio Northside), Coby, Richardson and Svaerd finished in 3:49.44 to rank ninth nationally.
The men’s 4x200 relay of Stadrian Taylor (Lancaster), Eric Age (Lancaster), Devon Sanders (Clarksville) and Rashard Clark (Los Angeles, Calif.) established a school record with a time of 1:24.66. However, there are no national standings in the event since it is not held at the NCAA championships. The Lions placed fourth in the event behind Houston, LSU and Mississippi State, and ahead of Texas A&M, Baylor, BYU, Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and Oklahoma.