Vball all district 2019

From left, Allie Wittkopf, Mya Wilson and Landry Davidson all earned superlatives for District 13-3A. Seven other Lady Tigers were also named to the All-District team.

 Photos by Laurie White King / Commerce Journal

Several members of the Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team were given All—District honors, as announced Tuesday.

Three Lady Tiger volleyballers were given superlatives for District 13—3A. Allie Wittkopf was co—Offensive Player of the Year, Mya Wilson was co—Defensive Player of the Year and Landry Davidson named co—Setter of the Year.

Several others were named to the All—District squad. Savannah Shaw and Camdyn Shaw were named to the first team, while Breann Mulcahy, Cailynn Beane and Emma Dobbs were chosen for the All—District second team.

Payton Miller and Meme Wilson were honorable mentions.

All 10 were chosen for the Academic All—District team as well.

The Lady Tigers finished the season at 30—12 following a five set defeat to Tatum in the Regional Quarterfinal round of the UIL Playoffs. This was the third time in four seasons that the Lady Tigers had reached at least the third round of the postseason.

The full All—District list is below:

District 13—3A

2019 All—District Selections

(Commerce players are in bold)

MVP — Bailey Thomas(Mt Vernon), Baylor Sessums (Prairiland)

Offensive Player of the Year — TJ Folse (Prairiland), Allie Wittkopf (Commerce)

Defensive Player of the YearMya Wilson (Commerce), Paige Grissom (Chapel Hill)

Setter of the YearLandry Davidson (Commerce), Madison Clark (Prairiland)

Blocker of the Year — Reese Parris (Prairiland)

Most Valuable Server — Audrey Gray (Prairiland)

Newcomer of the Year — Chloe Prestridge (Chisum)

Coach of the Year — Emily Vanderburg (Prairiland)

1st Team All District:

Trynity Chapman — Sr— Prairiland

Brook Tuck — Sr— Prairiland

Savannah Shaw — Sr — Commerce

Camdyn Shaw — Sr — Commerce

Tyraven Linwood — Sr — Mt Vernon

Beth Kellum — Sr — Mt Vernon

Kelsea Ball — So — Chisum

Landrey Howard — So — Chisum

Jaycey McElveen — Sr — Chapel Hill

Nadia Hooks — Jr — Chapel Hill

2nd Team All—District:

Abi Farmer — So — Prairiland

Breann Mulcahy — Sr — Commerce

Cailynn Beane — Sr — Commerce

Emma Dobbs — So — Commerce

Bailey Abell — So — Mt Vernon

Ali Sharp — Sr — Mt Vernon

Lexie Brown — Sr — Chisum

Chloe Miller — Sr — Chisum

Bailee Dawes — Sr — Chisum

Katie Hernandez — Sr — Chapel Hill

Sarah Hall — Jr — Chapel Hill

Honorable Mention:

Prairiland— Ali Sessums,

Commerce — Payton Miller, Meme Wilson

Mt Vernon — Madalyn Wardrup

Chisum — Zoe England, Emmy Williams

Academic All—District:

Commerce: Cailynn Beane, Landry Davidson, Breann Mulcahy, Camdyn Shaw, Savannah Shaw, Mya Wilson, Allie Wittkopf, Emma Dobbs, Payton Miller, Meme Wilson

Prairiland: Brook Tuck, Baylor Sessums, Reese Parris, Audrey Gary, TJ Folse, Trynity Chapman, Abi Farmer, Madison Clark

Chapel Hill: Rylee Hutchings,Jacey McElveen, Maya Daniel, Sarah French, Paige Grissom, Nadia Hooks, Faith Hampton, Katia Hernandez, Brelee Morgan 

Mt Vernon: Lauren Newsome, Bailey Thomas, Madalyn Wardrup, Lauryn Dunlap, Brook Smith, Bailey Abell, Aliandra Minoletti

Chisum: Kelsea Ball, Zoe England, Kaci Williams, Lexie Brown, Bailee Dawes, Ally Moffitt

Tags

Recommended for you