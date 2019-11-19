Several members of the Commerce High School Lady Tiger volleyball team were given All—District honors, as announced Tuesday.
Three Lady Tiger volleyballers were given superlatives for District 13—3A. Allie Wittkopf was co—Offensive Player of the Year, Mya Wilson was co—Defensive Player of the Year and Landry Davidson named co—Setter of the Year.
Several others were named to the All—District squad. Savannah Shaw and Camdyn Shaw were named to the first team, while Breann Mulcahy, Cailynn Beane and Emma Dobbs were chosen for the All—District second team.
Payton Miller and Meme Wilson were honorable mentions.
All 10 were chosen for the Academic All—District team as well.
The Lady Tigers finished the season at 30—12 following a five set defeat to Tatum in the Regional Quarterfinal round of the UIL Playoffs. This was the third time in four seasons that the Lady Tigers had reached at least the third round of the postseason.
The full All—District list is below:
District 13—3A
2019 All—District Selections
(Commerce players are in bold)
MVP — Bailey Thomas(Mt Vernon), Baylor Sessums (Prairiland)
Offensive Player of the Year — TJ Folse (Prairiland), Allie Wittkopf (Commerce)
Defensive Player of the Year — Mya Wilson (Commerce), Paige Grissom (Chapel Hill)
Setter of the Year — Landry Davidson (Commerce), Madison Clark (Prairiland)
Blocker of the Year — Reese Parris (Prairiland)
Most Valuable Server — Audrey Gray (Prairiland)
Newcomer of the Year — Chloe Prestridge (Chisum)
Coach of the Year — Emily Vanderburg (Prairiland)
1st Team All District:
Trynity Chapman — Sr— Prairiland
Brook Tuck — Sr— Prairiland
Savannah Shaw — Sr — Commerce
Camdyn Shaw — Sr — Commerce
Tyraven Linwood — Sr — Mt Vernon
Beth Kellum — Sr — Mt Vernon
Kelsea Ball — So — Chisum
Landrey Howard — So — Chisum
Jaycey McElveen — Sr — Chapel Hill
Nadia Hooks — Jr — Chapel Hill
2nd Team All—District:
Abi Farmer — So — Prairiland
Breann Mulcahy — Sr — Commerce
Cailynn Beane — Sr — Commerce
Emma Dobbs — So — Commerce
Bailey Abell — So — Mt Vernon
Ali Sharp — Sr — Mt Vernon
Lexie Brown — Sr — Chisum
Chloe Miller — Sr — Chisum
Bailee Dawes — Sr — Chisum
Katie Hernandez — Sr — Chapel Hill
Sarah Hall — Jr — Chapel Hill
Honorable Mention:
Prairiland— Ali Sessums,
Commerce — Payton Miller, Meme Wilson
Mt Vernon — Madalyn Wardrup
Chisum — Zoe England, Emmy Williams
Academic All—District:
Commerce: Cailynn Beane, Landry Davidson, Breann Mulcahy, Camdyn Shaw, Savannah Shaw, Mya Wilson, Allie Wittkopf, Emma Dobbs, Payton Miller, Meme Wilson
Prairiland: Brook Tuck, Baylor Sessums, Reese Parris, Audrey Gary, TJ Folse, Trynity Chapman, Abi Farmer, Madison Clark
Chapel Hill: Rylee Hutchings,Jacey McElveen, Maya Daniel, Sarah French, Paige Grissom, Nadia Hooks, Faith Hampton, Katia Hernandez, Brelee Morgan
Mt Vernon: Lauren Newsome, Bailey Thomas, Madalyn Wardrup, Lauryn Dunlap, Brook Smith, Bailey Abell, Aliandra Minoletti
Chisum: Kelsea Ball, Zoe England, Kaci Williams, Lexie Brown, Bailee Dawes, Ally Moffitt