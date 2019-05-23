Some members of the Commerce High School Tiger baseball team where honored as members of the All-District squad for District 13-3A, as announced last week.
Following a rough stretch, the Tigers finished the season on a high note with a pair of wins against Cooper to finish the year with an overall record of 5-20 and a district mark of 3-9.
Commerce boasts one player on the District’s first team and four on the second team. Outgoing senior Colton Broeske was named first team outfielder. Gauge Elliott, Ty Myers, Zach Jensen and J’Den Wilson were all named to the second team.
13-3A All-District Selections 2019
(Tigers’ selections in BOLD)
Most Valuable Player: Garrett Gearner — Winnsboro
Pitcher of the Year: Landon Wallace — Mount Vernon
Offensive Player of the Year: Braden Bolin — Mount Vernon
Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Hyman — Mount Vernon
Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Jameson — Prairiland
1st Team All-District
Pitchers
Carson Collvins — Mount Vernon
Gunner Morris — Winnsboro
Levi Weems — Chisum
Jordan Bridges — Prairiland
Catchers
Taylor Knickerbocker — Cooper
Daylan Whitley — Prairiland
Infielders
Daniel Arnold — Mount Vernon
Marshall Rogers — Winnsboro
Parker May — Prariland
Kaleb Easley — Chapel Hill
Outfielders
Kenyon Fortner — Chisum
Colton Broeske — Commerce
Chris Karcher — Cooper
Trey Honea — Mount Vernon
Utility
Landry Deaton — Winnsboro
Designated Hitter
Trey Good — Chisum
2nd Team All-District
Pitchers
Brodie Selman — Chapel Hill
Gauge Elliott — Commerce
Trenton Jones — Cooper
CJ Weems — Chisum
Catchers
Ty Myers — Commerce
Cody Wagner — Mount Vernon
Infielders
Max Rutledge — Mount Vernon
Trystn Stout — Winnsboro
Jacob Johnson — Chisum
Lincoln Forry — Prairiland
Jacob Perry — Chapel Hill
Zach Jensen — Commerce
Outfielders
Bradley Pender — Mount Vernon
Keen Glover — Winnsboro
Rayce Wilkerson — Prairiland
Utility
Kincade Henry — Chapel Hill
J’Den Wilson — Commerce
Designated Hitter
Dylan Mitchell — Winnsboro