Elliott

Gauge Elliott (#12) was one of five Tigers named to the District 13-3A All-District squad.

 Laurie White King / Commerce Journal

Some members of the Commerce High School Tiger baseball team where honored as members of the All-District squad for District 13-3A, as announced last week.

Following a rough stretch, the Tigers finished the season on a high note with a pair of wins against Cooper to finish the year with an overall record of 5-20 and a district mark of 3-9.

Commerce boasts one player on the District’s first team and four on the second team. Outgoing senior Colton Broeske was named first team outfielder. Gauge Elliott, Ty Myers, Zach Jensen and J’Den Wilson were all named to the second team.

13-3A All-District Selections 2019 

(Tigers’ selections in BOLD)

Most Valuable Player: Garrett Gearner — Winnsboro

Pitcher of the Year: Landon Wallace — Mount Vernon

Offensive Player of the Year: Braden Bolin — Mount Vernon

Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Hyman — Mount Vernon

Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Jameson — Prairiland 

1st Team All-District 

Pitchers

Carson Collvins — Mount Vernon

Gunner Morris — Winnsboro

Levi Weems — Chisum

Jordan Bridges — Prairiland

Catchers

Taylor Knickerbocker — Cooper

Daylan Whitley — Prairiland

Infielders

Daniel Arnold — Mount Vernon

Marshall Rogers — Winnsboro

Parker May — Prariland

Kaleb Easley — Chapel Hill

Outfielders

Kenyon Fortner — Chisum

Colton Broeske — Commerce

Chris Karcher — Cooper

Trey Honea — Mount Vernon

Utility

Landry Deaton — Winnsboro

Designated Hitter

Trey Good — Chisum

2nd Team All-District 

Pitchers

Brodie Selman — Chapel Hill

Gauge Elliott — Commerce

Trenton Jones — Cooper

CJ Weems — Chisum

Catchers

Ty Myers — Commerce

Cody Wagner — Mount Vernon

Infielders

Max Rutledge — Mount Vernon

Trystn Stout — Winnsboro

Jacob Johnson — Chisum

Lincoln Forry — Prairiland

Jacob Perry — Chapel Hill

Zach Jensen — Commerce

Outfielders

Bradley Pender — Mount Vernon

Keen Glover — Winnsboro

Rayce Wilkerson — Prairiland

Utility

Kincade Henry — Chapel Hill

J’Den Wilson — Commerce

Designated Hitter

Dylan Mitchell — Winnsboro

Tags

Recommended for you