Some early offense was not enough for the Commerce High School Tiger baseball team as they fell by a score of 10-7 to Prairiland on Tuesday at home.
After allowing a run in the top half of the second, the Tigers got on the board thanks to some timely hitting and poor defense by the Patriots, grabbing a 3-1 lead.
The advantage was short-lived, however, as Prairiland notched three runs in both the fourth and fifth frames to hang seven on the scoreboard against the Tigers. After the visitors scoring three more in the top of the seventh, a valiant comeback effort by Commerce fell short, as the two runs scored by the Tigers in their half of the final frame were not enough and they were defeated by a score of 10-7.
Gauge Elliott pitched 6.1 innings for the Tigers, allowing five hits and striking out nine batters. However, he allowed 10 runs, but only four of them were earned on account of the six errors committed by Commerce in the game. J’Den Wilson cleaned up at the end of the game, pitching the final two-thirds of an inning and striking out a batter.
The Tigers outhit the Patriots six to five but could not convert that into runs. Wilson finished two-for-four with two runs scored. Zach Jenson had three hits in four trips to the plate Tuesday, scoring a run and driving one in as well. Colton Broeske scored twice in the game.
The loss brings the Tigers to 3-15 overall on the season and 1-4 in district play. Commerce will turn right back around and next play Prairiland on the road on April 5 at 7 p.m.