The Commerce High School Tiger basketball team lost two then won two over the past weekend at the Edgewood Tournament.
In pool play, the Tigers suffered two defeats, falling 47-37 to 4A North Lamar and dropping a close game 47-46 to Mineola. Commerce was leading heading into the fourth quarter of both games. The Tigers had a six-point lead but shot one-of-13 in the final quarter against North Lamar, and was up by as many as 13 against Mineola.
The losses were especially hard as Commerce dealt with injury, losing Charlie Walker and Myles Boyd early in the tournament. Walker led the team with 10 points and three assists in the loss to North Lamar and Boyd had nine points and 11 rebounds. Against Mineola, Jamar Guster had a team-high 12 points. Sammy Brown scored 11 and Brad Caldwell added nine and eight rebounds.
The Tigers bounced back in bracket play, however, winning their games against 4A Sunnyvale and district-opponent Chapel Hill by scores of 67-30 and 67-42, respectively.
In the 37-point victory over Sunnyvale, Jacorey Foster took the game into his own hands, dropping 22 points, dishing out four assists and grabbing 19 boards. Caldwell had 12 points and 14 rebounds. J'Den Wilson and Brown had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Against Chapel Hill, Foster again led the team in scoring, this time with 17 points to go with 13 rebounds. Caldwell had 15 and added 10 boards. Brown had 14 points and six assists and Evan Humphries had one of his best outings of the season with seven points and dishing out a pair of assists.
Head Coach Roger Brown said that his team is still working to gel together as a unit.
"There are a lot of moving parts and the injuries don't help," Brown said. "But I still think we are a top team in the region, even as we try to get more experienced."
The weekend action brings Commerce to a record of 4-4 on the season.
After some time off this week, the Tigers return to action in the HWY 5 Tournament which is jointly hosted by Anna, Melissa and Van Alstyne high schools. In pool play Thursday and Friday, Commerce will have a gauntlet to go through as they face 5A R.L. Turner, 5A Lake Dallas and tournament hosts 4A Melissa.