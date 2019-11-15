NOTE: A full game recap will be posted later.
TERRELL — The Commerce Tigers saw their season come to a close as they suffered a 49-3 defeat at the hands of the No. 3-ranked Malakoff Tigers in the Bi-District round of the UIL 3A-1 football playoffs Friday night at Terrell Memorial Stadium.
The game got out of hand quickly for Commerce, as Malakoff jumped out to a 28-3 lead in the first quarter. Commerce was battling injuries as starting quarterback J’Den Wilson was placed under concussion protocol in the first quarter, and his replacement Brad Caldwell left the game with an injury halfway through the fourth quarter.
Malakoff dominated the game offensively, scoring on every possession but their last, when time ran out on the game while they still held the ball. Quarterback Darion Peace was a perfect nine-for-nine through the air for 128 yards and three touchdowns, while also running four times for 32 yards and a score. Andreas Garrett was his favorite target, catching five balls for 105 yards and two touchdowns. De’Dric Davis was the team’s leading rusher, picking up 115 yards on just five rushes but being kept out of the end zone. Keevy Rose had 42 yards and two scores on six carries, while Duce Hart ran 11 times for 53 yards. Colby Rush recovered a Commerce fumble in the first quarter and ran it 30 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Malakoff gained 371 total yards on 36 offensive plays for an average of 10.3 yards per play.
Commerce could only muster 157 yards of total offense on the night. Wilson completed one of five throws for 35 yards before leaving the game in the first quarter. Caldwell went one-of-two for 22 yards, and led the Tigers with 92 hard-fought yards on 18 rushes, accounting for 56 percent of his team’s total yardage. Xzay Basham ran 14 times for 33 yards and lost a fumble. Rueben Casteneda booted through a 40-yard field goal in his only attempt of the game.
The loss drops Commerce to 4-7 on the year as its season ends, while Malakoff improves to 10-1 and moves on to face Jefferson in the next round of the playoffs.