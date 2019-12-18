The Commerce High School Tiger basketball team had a strong showing last weekend at the HWY 5 Tournament.
The Tigers went 4-1 overall, with all games coming against schools in larger divisions.
In pool play, Commerce came roaring out of the gate with a 72-29 shellacking of 5A R.L. Turner High School, the Tigers largest victory of the season so far. In that game, Brad Caldwell was the leading scorer with 21 points while also grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. Sammy Brown had 15 points while Charlie Walker scored five, had eight assists and seven rebounds.
In Commerce's next game, it won again, this time against 5A Lake Dallas by a score of 48-33. Brown scored almost half of his teams' points, dropping 23 on the board while picking up five rebounds. Young varsity call-up Hez Anderson was next in line with nine points and eight boards.
The Tigers got their first loss of the tournament against 4A Melissa who was a co-host of the weekend's activities, falling 56-40. Jacorey Foster had 11 points and seven rebounds in that contest while Caldwell added 10 points.
That put Commerce in the second-place bracket, where they swept through for that particular championship in commanding fashion.
The Tigers got a big win over 6A private school Trinity Christian in a defensive effort 40-31. Brown had a team-leading 14 points, while Walker scored three, dished out four assists and grabbed seven boards. The team went 14-of-14 on free throws in the fourth quarter, which made the difference.
In the championship game, Commerce squared off with 4A Anna and snatched a 57-47 win on their opponent's home court. Foster led the Tigers with 16 points. Jamar Guster had eight points, three assists and six rebounds while Walker has six points, seven assists and three boards.
Following the tournament action, the Tigers were back on the road for a game with longtime rival Van Alstyne. After a close game, Commerce fell 68-61. Brown had a team-high 16 points to go with three assists and five rebounds. Walker had six points, 10 assists and five boards. Evan Humphries scored six points in just over two minutes of playing time.
Head Coach Roger Brown said that he was proud of how the team performed in a tournament with so many strong competitors.
"I think the guys played outstanding," Brown said. "They have been getting better game by game.
The previous week's action puts the Tigers at 8-6 overall on the season. They have a ways to go still before district play begins, with their next game coming on Friday on the road against Life Oak Cliff. First tip is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.