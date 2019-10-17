Following their first district victory of the season, the Commerce Tiger football team looks to keep the momentum going following a week off.
Two weeks ago, the Tigers had a resounding 40-12 victory over the Lone Oak Buffaloes at home. Quarterback J'Den Wilson threw for a career-high four touchdown passes and Conner Wilson caught seven passes for 190 yards and two scores.
The victory brought the Tigers to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Last week Commerce was off, but now return to action Friday on the road against the Van Alstyne Panthers.
The Panthers currently sit a 3-4 on the season, with a district mark of 2-1. Van Alstyne is coming off of a dominant 36-0 victory over Lone Oak last week where the defense held the Buffaloes to just 100 yards of total offense and only let their opponent cross midfield twice all game. Senior running back Jake Carroll had a huge night, gaining 164 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on just nine carries. Carroll scored a fourth touchdown when he intercepted a pass and ran it back 25 yards for a score in the second quarter. He also caught one pass for eight yards.
The Panthers ran the table in District 5-3A1 last season, finishing with a perfect 6-0 mark and the District Championship before falling in upset fashion in the first round to James Madison High School.
Tiger Head Coach Cody Farrell saw firsthand what Van Alstyne can do, with himself and several other coaches attending last week's game in Lone Oak to scout their opponent in person.
Farrell said he saw an all-around team on the field.
"Van Alstyne's got a solid squad all around," Farrell said.
He added that his team still worked out three days out of last week, but got a bit of extra rest that he hopes will benefit the squad as they push for the playoffs. As it stands, the Tigers currently sit in fourth-place in the district, a playoff position.
The Commerce Tigers will face the Van Alstyne Panthers on Oct. 18 at Panther Stadium, located at 2001 N. Waco in Van Alstyne, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.