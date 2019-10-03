The Commerce Tiger football team will fight for a district victory at home Friday night against the Lone Oak Buffaloes.
The Tigers, now 1-4 for the season and 0-1 in district following a 63-14 defeat at the hands of the Pottsboro Cardinals last week.
The Buffaloes are currently 1-3 on the season and are coming off of a bye week. Last season, Lone Oak finished 4-6 but still managed a playoff berth, falling in the first round to Kemp.
The Buffaloes have had a recent run of success, making the playoffs in eight of the previous nine seasons, including an ongoing seven-year streak of playoff appearances.
Commerce has had trouble in recent years against Lone Oak, facing the Buffaloes in the last three seasons and losing all three games, including a 52-45 shootout last season.
The Commerce Tigers will face the Lone Oak Buffaloes on Oct. 4 at Memorial Stadium in Commerce. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.