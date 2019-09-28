POTTSBORO — The undefeated Pottsboro Cardinals rolled up 56 unanswered first-half points and then rolled past the Commerce Tigers 63-14 to begin District 5 3A-I football play on Friday.
The Cardinals struck first on a 2-yard touchdown plunge by senior quarterback Braden Plyler on their first possession and the Tigers answered with a missed field goal.
On Pottsboro’s next possession, it looked as if the Commerce defense would hold, but the Cardinals gutted the Tigers with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Plyler to Junior Titus Lyons on fourth down and four.
Pottsboro added three more touchdown runs by Plyler, a touchdown run by senior back Cy Shope, another scoring catch by Lyons, and a 52-yard catch by senior Ezra Fritts for eight first-half touchdowns.
The Tigers scored two touchdowns in the second half, an impressive 95-yard kickoff return by senior Brad Caldwell and a 13-yard pass from junior J’Den Wilson to sophomore Ty Hoffman.
The Cardinals also added another touchdown in the second half with a
5-yard plunge by senior backup quarterback Zach Talley.
The Tigers, now 1-4 for the season and 0-1 in district, continue district play at home next week against the Lone Oak Buffaloes and 5-0 Pottsboro will be at Van Alstyne.