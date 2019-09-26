The Commerce Tiger football team begins district play this Friday, following a 29-24 defeat on Homecoming night at the hands of the Kemp Yellowjackets.
The Yellowjackets came into the game without having scored a single point in their first three games.
Quarterback Elijah Dubois was the only Kemp player to really get anything going on offense, but finished with a gaudy stat line of 255 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, including more than 200 rushing yards in the second half alone. He also completed five of his 13 throws for 89 yards and an interception. Johnatan Mendez scored a touchdown on the ground while finishing with 29 yards on eight runs. Mendez also recovered his own onside kick on the night, as the Yellowjackets were successful on two of their four onside kick attempts.
Commerce quarterback J’Den Wilson tried to match the output of his peer on the other sideline, but did not find the same success. Wilson ran for 70 yards on nine carries while completing eight of 16 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Xzay Basham was the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards and a touchdown on 14 rushes, but he also lost two fumbles. Brad Caldwell caught four passes for 73 yards and a score.
Commerce Head Coach Cody Farrell didn’t have too many words to describe the loss following Friday’s game.
“The kids thought that since Kemp hadn’t won yet that this would be an easy win, and they played like it,” Farrell said. “Just not enough tackling, too many turnovers, too many penalties, too many mistakes.”
The loss drops the Tigers to 1-3 while the Yellowjackets improve to 1-3.
Now Commerce will look ahead to district play, facing off against Pottsboro on the road this week.
The Cardinals have been an early favorite to compete for the District Championship. This has been bolstered by strong play during their non-district season, going 4-0 to start the year with victories over 4A North Lamar, Gunter, 2A Muenster and 4A Aubrey, by a combined score of 166-62.
Pottsboro is lead by junior quarterback Braden Plyler, who has been lights out this season. Plyler has completed 74 percent of his passes for 802 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in the team’s first four games, while also running 311 yards and four scores on 56 carries.
Senior running back Cy Shope has also been impressive, racking up 509 yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 62 carries, including a 235-yard explosion in the team’s last game against Aubrey.
The Tigers have lost their last four matchups against the Cardinals, including a 38-0 drubbing to open district play last season.
The Commerce Tigers will face off against the Pottsboro Cardinals on Sept. 27 at Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium, located at 101 Highway 120 in Pottsboro. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.