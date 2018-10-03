If you hear a sudden alert on your cell phone tomorrow, don't assume the worst right away. It might be a test for a new national alert system.
A local food pantry was recently recognized for its service to the Commerce community.
Hundreds of student volunteers from Texas A&M University-Commerce will take time to serve their local community thanks to a yearly day of service.
An alumnus of Texas A&M University-Commerce unofficially broke two world records and attempted a third before bowing out Friday morning in Commerce.
A local Commerce resident recently reminisced about the town’s centennial celebration, original Bois d’Arc Bash and his contributions to what became a yearly tradition attended by thousands.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion football team hit the practice field Tuesday evening in preparation for its next contest on Saturday versus Lock Haven.
